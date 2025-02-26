EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79, Zacks reports. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. EMCOR Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 22.250-24.000 EPS.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE EME traded up $21.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,357. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $272.29 and a 52 week high of $545.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $461.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.68.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EME. StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.75.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

