AerCap (NYSE:AER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75, Zacks reports. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. AerCap updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.500-9.500 EPS.
AerCap Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $102.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.89.
AerCap Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.
AerCap Company Profile
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
