Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 12.18%.
Shares of LINE stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,072. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. Lineage has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.
Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.
