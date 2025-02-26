Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.29. 67,993,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 82,116,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCID. R. F. Lafferty raised Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $1.13 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,770,888,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,084,000 after purchasing an additional 396,188,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,318,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,163,000 after buying an additional 26,172,852 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 4,320.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,851,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after buying an additional 15,493,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,539,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803,987 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

