Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.30% from the company’s current price.

AS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amer Sports from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of AS stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,996,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,313. Amer Sports has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -215.41.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amer Sports

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 14,285.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Further Reading

