NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0211 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. 42,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,832. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $5.43.
About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
