Top Toy Stocks To Follow Today – February 23rd

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Target, Kroger, Take-Two Interactive Software, Dollar Tree, and TKO Group are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.70. 34,962,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,282,283. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a twelve month low of $57.77 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $1,035.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,362. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The company has a market cap of $459.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $975.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $931.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,042,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE KR traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $65.03. 5,971,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $66.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.65. 1,438,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,073. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $218.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,902,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $151.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

NYSE TKO traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.73. 1,714,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,364. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.85. TKO Group has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $179.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Recommended Stories