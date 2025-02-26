MXC Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.66 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. MXC has a market cap of $7.66 million and $689,511.12 worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MXC has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86,570.31 or 1.00300927 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86,441.62 or 1.00151820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/moonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/@moonchain_com. MXC’s official Twitter account is @moonchain_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official website is www.moonchain.com.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,664,965,800. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.0029387 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $613,149.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

