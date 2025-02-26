Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Cardinal Energy stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,768. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.53. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.98 and a 52-week high of C$7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Festival purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Also, Director M. Scott Ratushny acquired 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.12 per share, with a total value of C$61,160.00. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CJ shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CJ

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.