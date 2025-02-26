Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%.

IMCR stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 76,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,221. Immunocore has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $72.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97.

IMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered Immunocore from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

