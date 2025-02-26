Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Bentley Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.11. 1,354,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,623. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,703,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. This trade represents a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

