Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.500-24.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 24.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 22.500-24.000 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.31. 1,127,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,997. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $147.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.93.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $185,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,550.75. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,053 shares of company stock worth $617,442. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

