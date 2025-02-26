UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Up 9.8% – What’s Next?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 4,255,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 6,793,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price target for the company.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in UP Fintech by 492.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,599,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,351 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 808.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,817,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in UP Fintech by 2,631.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,620,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 1,561,617 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth about $8,105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 841.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 888,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 794,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Featured Stories

