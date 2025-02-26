Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11, Zacks reports.
Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ VERA traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.71. 324,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,662. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52.
Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $753,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,521.94. This represents a 16.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,625. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
