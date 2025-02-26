Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), Zacks reports. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 321.53% and a negative return on equity of 87.40%. Innoviz Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,859,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,748,452. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.22 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Innoviz Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

