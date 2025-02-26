Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Tuya had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Shares of NYSE TUYA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,513,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,969. Tuya has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

