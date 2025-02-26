Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 452,210 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 375,810 shares.The stock last traded at $26.46 and had previously closed at $25.90.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.07, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 465.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 694.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

