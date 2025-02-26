Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.04. 235,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 909,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capricor Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $682.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 4.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.