Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.04. 235,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 909,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CAPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capricor Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.
View Our Latest Report on Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capricor Therapeutics
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- SMCI Investors Use These ETFs For Heightened Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.