NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 3.9% – Should You Buy?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $18.31. 4,323,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 11,926,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $527,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,229. The trade was a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at $625,537. The trade was a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

NuScale Power Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Canal Insurance CO raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 212.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 460,487 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 113,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 86,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 111,812 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 100,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

