Graham (NYSE:GHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.64 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $22.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.94 by $3.64, Zacks reports. Graham had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

Graham Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GHC traded up $20.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $960.44. 8,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Graham has a 1 year low of $683.00 and a 1 year high of $988.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $907.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $860.93.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Insider Transactions at Graham

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total value of $140,126.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,534.60. The trade was a 26.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

