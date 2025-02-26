Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 3,461 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,622,000 after buying an additional 508,344 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after buying an additional 852,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in RTX by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,421,000 after buying an additional 490,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,886,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,222,000 after buying an additional 140,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,963,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,886,000 after buying an additional 25,407 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RTX opened at $127.30 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.95 and a 52 week high of $132.43. The firm has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

