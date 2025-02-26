Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Summit Wealth Group LLC’s Largest Position

Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 18.8% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 95,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,640,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $546.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $549.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

