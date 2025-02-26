Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,953,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $93,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 612,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,331,000 after buying an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 19,326 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

