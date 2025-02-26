JG Boswell (BWEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 3.75 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $15.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

JG Boswell Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BWEL traded down $15.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $530.00. The company had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.15. JG Boswell has a 52-week low of $471.01 and a 52-week high of $625.00.

Get JG Boswell alerts:

About JG Boswell

(Get Free Report)

See Also

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for JG Boswell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JG Boswell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.