JG Boswell (BWEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 3.75 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $15.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
JG Boswell Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BWEL traded down $15.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $530.00. The company had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.15. JG Boswell has a 52-week low of $471.01 and a 52-week high of $625.00.
About JG Boswell
