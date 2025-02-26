Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (LFE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 10th

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Canadian Life Companies Split Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LFE traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,437. The stock has a market cap of C$58.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.91. Canadian Life Companies Split has a 1-year low of C$3.36 and a 1-year high of C$7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.19.

Canadian Life Companies Split Company Profile

Featured Articles

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

