Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (LFE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 10th

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Canadian Life Companies Split Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of LFE traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,437. The stock has a market cap of C$58.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.91. Canadian Life Companies Split has a 1-year low of C$3.36 and a 1-year high of C$7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.19.
Canadian Life Companies Split Company Profile
