Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WCP traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 833,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,151. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.86 and a 12 month high of C$11.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.68.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

