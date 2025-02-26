Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 128.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,954,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,788. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 281.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 182,110 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,872,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

