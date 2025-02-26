Chartwell Retirement Residences Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
TSE CSH.UN traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.93. 27,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,093. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$11.91 and a 1 year high of C$17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 1.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.21.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- DigitalOcean Rides Cloud Wave and AI Hype to Strong Earnings
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Super Micro Computer Shares Surge on Compliance News
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Wall Street’s Most Wanted: 2 Highly Shorted Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.