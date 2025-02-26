Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.9 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up C$1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$83.01. The stock had a trading volume of 81,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,786. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.46 billion and a PE ratio of 28.56. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of C$51.14 and a 12 month high of C$90.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$71.97.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAM. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.87, for a total value of C$2,096,630.00. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.