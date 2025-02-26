AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.25

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUBGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from AUB Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74.

The Company is focused on insurance broking, underwriting agency and risk management businesses.

