Earlypay Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:EPY)

Earlypay Limited (ASX:EPY – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.001 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.
Earlypay Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.01. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.61.
About Earlypay
