Earlypay Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:EPY)

Earlypay Limited (ASX:EPY – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.001 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.01. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Earlypay Limited offers financial solutions to businesses in Australia. The company offers invoice finance, such as debtor and trade finance; invoice factoring and discounting, and clean energy finance services, as well as business line of credit. It also provides equipment finance services for old and new equipment, such as sale back of owned or partially owned equipment, private sales, and mid-term refinancing.

