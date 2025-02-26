SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1084 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS CWYUF traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. 29,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.17. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, analysts predict that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on CWYUF

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.