SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1084 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.11.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS CWYUF traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. 29,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.17. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, analysts predict that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on CWYUF
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- SMCI Investors Use These ETFs For Heightened Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.