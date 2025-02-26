National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Issue $1.14 Quarterly Dividend

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:NA traded down C$5.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$122.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,038. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$129.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$128.79. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$102.90 and a 52 week high of C$141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In other National Bank of Canada news, insider Marie-Chantal Gingras sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.79, for a total transaction of C$79,674.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest acquired 334 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$125.90 per share, with a total value of C$42,050.60. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NA shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cormark cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$138.20.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

