Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP.UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on March 31st

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.373 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

BEP.UN stock traded up C$0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.77. 76,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,217. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of C$27.55 and a twelve month high of C$40.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Miles Blidner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$317,800.00.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity.

