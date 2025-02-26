Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.7% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.28.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

