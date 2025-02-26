National Pension Service Buys 65,017 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,416,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,017 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.6% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $607,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DMKC Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,231 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Longbow Finance SA raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 186,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,219,000 after purchasing an additional 29,034 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partners upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,429,199.90. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $204.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.61. The company has a market cap of $360.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $207.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.33%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

