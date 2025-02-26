SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 22,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 22,564 shares.The stock last traded at $112.82 and had previously closed at $112.36.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.58. The stock has a market cap of $819.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10,847.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 840,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after buying an additional 832,899 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

