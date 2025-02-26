11,757 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,757 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $133.57. The firm has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,666.90. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $159,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,752.64. This represents a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,224 shares of company stock worth $30,242,856. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

