Cheelee (CHEEL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $150.40 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Cheelee has a market cap of $150.40 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cheelee token can now be bought for approximately $7.77 or 0.00008950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,842.06 or 0.99977113 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,649.91 or 0.99755894 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cheelee Token Profile

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,805,289.07016981 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 7.69533444 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $5,166,800.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

