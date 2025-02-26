Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Playtika alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Playtika

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 124,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $1,050,695.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,673,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,564,061.48. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,775. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Playtika by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,923,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,594 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 829,372 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 23,814.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 663,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Playtika during the fourth quarter worth $2,402,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Playtika by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,685,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after buying an additional 326,890 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Stock Up 1.2 %

PLTK traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 332,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,539. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. Playtika has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.