MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 38,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 153,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

