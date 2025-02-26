William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 18.2 %

NASDAQ:HURN traded up $22.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.11. 266,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,159.20. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,740.02. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,584 shares of company stock worth $1,067,539 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.