Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Stock Price

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $172.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR stock traded down $5.16 on Wednesday, hitting $139.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,819. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $124.66 and a twelve month high of $207.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $444.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 112.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 485.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 53,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 636,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,284,000 after buying an additional 90,726 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 122.7% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 108.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,584 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

