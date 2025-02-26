Bank Stocks To Research – February 25th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fiserv, Vertiv, and PayPal are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares that represent ownership interests in banking institutions. They offer investors exposure to the financial performance of these institutions, which can be influenced by interest rates, economic conditions, and regulatory policies. These stocks are publicly traded and can fluctuate in value based on both the bank’s profitability and broader market sentiments toward the financial sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.42 on Tuesday, reaching $513.45. The stock had a trading volume of 22,666,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,552,408. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $523.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.10. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $6.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,168,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,329,257. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $713.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,779,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.83.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.01. 8,444,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,345,245. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.18.

PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

PayPal stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.67. 9,275,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,446,982. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.96. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

