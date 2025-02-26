Workhorse Group’s Electric Step Vans Gain Approval for Sale in Canada

CINCINNATI – Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) announced on February 26, 2025, that its W56 and W750 all?electric step vans have received approval for importation and sale in Canada. The approval, granted under Transport Canada’s Appendix G Pre-clearance Program, confirms that the company’s documentation meets the Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Standards for commercial vehicles.

The approval marks a significant milestone as Workhorse expands its distribution network into the Canadian market. With strong interest from last-mile delivery operators seeking sustainable transportation options, the company plans to initiate on?road testing of demo vehicles with Canadian fleets by the second quarter of 2025.

“This is a major step forward,” said Josh Anderson, Chief Technology Officer at Workhorse. He noted that pre?clearance from Transport Canada not only validates the safety and compliance of the W56 and W750 step vans but also opens up opportunities for cross?border fleet operations across North America.

The development comes as part of Workhorse’s broader strategy to promote zero?emission commercial vehicles designed for medium?duty and last?mile delivery applications. With increasing demand for sustainable logistics solutions and Canada’s commitment to reducing emissions, Workhorse is positioning its electric step vans as a competitive alternative in the evolving commercial vehicle market.

Forward?looking statements in the company’s filing indicate that actual results may differ from current expectations due to inherent uncertainties. Workhorse investors are advised to review the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further details on potential risks related to the commercialization and adoption of its electric vehicle offerings.

