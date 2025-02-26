Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) to Issue $0.56 Interim Dividend

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.555 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 2nd.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.94. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- SMCI Investors Use These ETFs For Heightened Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.