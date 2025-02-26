Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) to Issue $0.56 Interim Dividend

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.555 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 2nd.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.94. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

