Itron Files 8-K Report Highlighting Financial Results; Attached Exhibit Details LGI Homes’ 2024 Performance

February 25, 2025 – In its latest Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) announced that on February 25, 2025, it issued a press release reporting its financial results for the three?month period and full year ended December 31, 2024. The filing notes that the press release and accompanying financial information are provided as Exhibit 99.1.

Get alerts:

Interestingly, the attached exhibit is a press release from LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results as well as guidance for 2025. According to the exhibit, LGI Homes reported a strong finish in 2024, with the company closing 6,131 homes over the full year. The release highlighted that despite a mixed macroeconomic environment, LGI Homes surpassed many of its strategic targets.

Among the fourth quarter highlights for LGI Homes was an 8.4% decrease in home sales revenues to $557.4 million and a 12.8% decline in home closings to 1,533 homes. Meanwhile, the average sales price per home closed rose by 5.1% to $363,598. The company also noted that although its GAAP gross margin fell by 50 basis points to 22.9%, its non?GAAP adjusted gross margin increased modestly by 10 basis points to 25.2%.

For the full year ended December 31, 2024, LGI Homes reported home sales revenues of $2.2 billion—a decline of 6.6% compared to the prior year—and 6,028 home closings on a GAAP basis, which reflects a slight improvement when including a bulk sale of leased homes. The company also recorded an increase in gross margin to 24.2% and an adjusted gross margin of 26.3%, with operating profitability metrics showing modest year?over?year improvements.

Looking ahead to 2025, LGI Homes issued guidance projecting full year home closings between 6,200 and 7,000, with the average sales price per home ranging between $360,000 and $370,000. The outlook expects gross margins to remain between 23.2% and 24.2% and adjusted gross margins between 25.5% and 26.5%, reflecting ongoing efforts to balance cost control and profitability amid persistent affordability challenges in the market.

Itron’s filing, which focuses on disclosing its own financial results via a released press statement, includes Exhibit 99.1 as a supplementary attachment. The exhibit’s detailed metrics and forward-looking commentary from LGI Homes provide additional context on industry performance and market dynamics as of the end of 2024.

Forward-looking statements in both filings caution that actual future results may differ materially from those expressed due to various risks and uncertainties, including changes in economic conditions and industry-specific factors. Neither Itron nor LGI Homes undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking information.

Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to review the complete filings for a more comprehensive understanding of the reported financial positions and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking guidance.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Itron’s 8K filing here.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More