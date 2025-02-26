Best Chinese Stocks Worth Watching – February 26th

Duolingo, UP Fintech, and Wynn Resorts are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares issued by companies domiciled in China that are traded on stock exchanges either within mainland China, such as the Shanghai or Shenzhen stock exchanges, or on international platforms like the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. They allow investors to gain capital exposure to China’s economic growth, although they also come with unique regulatory and geopolitical risks specific to the Chinese market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Duolingo stock traded up $10.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.55. The stock had a trading volume of 268,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,228. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.22. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.38 and a beta of 0.89.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

UP Fintech stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,863,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,674. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. UP Fintech has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.70. 693,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.64. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38.

