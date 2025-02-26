Microbot Medical Reports Successful Telesurgery Simulation in Collaboration with Corewell Health

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) announced on February 25, 2025, the successful demonstration of its LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System in a telerobotic setting during a research collaboration with Corewell Health™. The study, conducted in a coronary simulation model, evaluated the system’s ability to perform simulated cardiovascular interventional procedures between two Corewell Health™ facilities located approximately five miles apart.
The research milestone underscores the feasibility of integrating robotic telesurgery into cardiovascular interventions. According to the press release, the LIBERTY® system performed well in the telerobotic environment, with its small footprint and disposable design offering various promising prospects for future applications. Notably, the study has been accepted for presentation at the Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) Annual Meeting scheduled for March 8-11, 2025, in Washington, D.C., and the results will also be published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC) Interventions online edition.
It is important to note that while the study demonstrates significant progress, the telesurgery capability of LIBERTY® is still under development and is not included in the company’s pending 510(k) premarket submission with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The announcement, detailed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, includes forward-looking statements regarding future regulatory milestones, product development, and commercialization prospects. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, and investors are advised to review Microbot Medical’s periodic filings with the SEC for additional risk factors.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.
About Microbot Medical
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.
