Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $506,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 833.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 470.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 591,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 487,990 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 823.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 266,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 237,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Lam Research by 907.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 625,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,194,000 after buying an additional 563,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

